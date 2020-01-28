BosValen Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,821 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.5% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $307.63 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $184.01 and a twelve month high of $318.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

