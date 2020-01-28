New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) is BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

BosValen Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,172 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises 44.8% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $54,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $141.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.