Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

