Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after buying an additional 371,617 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,880,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,325,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 153,403 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 153,403 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 329,436 Shares of Dorman Products Inc.
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 329,436 Shares of Dorman Products Inc.
Casey’s General Stores Inc Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC
Casey’s General Stores Inc Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 500,465 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 500,465 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C
Entergy Co. Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC
Entergy Co. Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report