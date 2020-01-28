VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. VF accounts for 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VFC opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

