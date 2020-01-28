Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

