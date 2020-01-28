Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 418 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

