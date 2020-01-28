Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,395 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

