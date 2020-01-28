Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $117.00.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after buying an additional 802,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

