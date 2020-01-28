Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

PRVB stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $763.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 6.03.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Insiders have acquired 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $95,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $106,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

