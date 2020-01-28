SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $243.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 212,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

