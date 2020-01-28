Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.92.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$32.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.97 per share, with a total value of C$182,814.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,482,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,378,812.18. Also, Director Michael Cooper purchased 199,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069,106.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,280,038 shares in the company, valued at C$313,206,029.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 833,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,311,753.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

