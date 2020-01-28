Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $116.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,080.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

