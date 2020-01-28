Needham & Company LLC Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $145.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $116.88 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

