First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.67.
Shares of FR opened at C$13.39 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$7.26 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -16.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.
In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,083.13. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$548,162.91. Insiders have sold a total of 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909 over the last 90 days.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
