First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Shares of FR opened at C$13.39 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$7.26 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -16.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,083.13. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$548,162.91. Insiders have sold a total of 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909 over the last 90 days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

