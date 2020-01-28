Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a CHF 365 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 328.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

