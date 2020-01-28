Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.30.

SCL stock opened at C$11.59 on Monday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$11.39 and a twelve month high of C$22.46. The company has a market cap of $829.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$394.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$402.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

