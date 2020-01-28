Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.38.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$20.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.76. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$16.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

