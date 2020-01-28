Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$1.85 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.85 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCW. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.32.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW stock opened at C$1.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of $301.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.