Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.64.

IIP.UN opened at C$16.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.22 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 4,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.67 per share, with a total value of C$62,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,164 shares in the company, valued at C$927,099.88.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

