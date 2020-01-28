Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $163.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEAM. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.45. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $150.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.42, a P/E/G ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 499.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,717 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 132.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlassian by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

