Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CERV. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Cervus Equipment and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

TSE CERV opened at C$8.49 on Monday. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 million and a P/E ratio of 24.90.

In other Cervus Equipment news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,072.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,639.80.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

