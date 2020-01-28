Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rises By 24.2%

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.61.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

