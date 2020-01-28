Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rises By 24.2%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.61.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

VF Corp Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.
VF Corp Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.
Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc
Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc
Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 418 Shares of Comcast Co.
Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 418 Shares of Comcast Co.
Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp
Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp
Mirati Therapeutics Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright
Mirati Therapeutics Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright
Provention Bio Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
Provention Bio Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report