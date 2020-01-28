Short Interest in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Declines By 17.1%

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

NASDAQ STCN opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $225.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.95% of Steel Connect worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.