Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Update

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

