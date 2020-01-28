Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $256.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

