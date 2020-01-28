Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ STRO opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $256.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.
