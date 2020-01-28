Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in January

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Summer Infant has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

