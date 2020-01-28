Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in January

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Summer Infant has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

