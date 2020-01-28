Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 486,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

