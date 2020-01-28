Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Update

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synlogic alerts:

SYBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.61. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.