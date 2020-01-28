Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taitron Components by 983.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taitron Components by 90.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 136,106 shares during the period. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

