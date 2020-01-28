Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 706.25 ($9.29).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of SNN stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.21 million and a P/E ratio of 65.93. Sanne Group has a twelve month low of GBX 446.50 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 667.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 599.16.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

