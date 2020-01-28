Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 706.25 ($9.29).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of SNN stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.21 million and a P/E ratio of 65.93. Sanne Group has a twelve month low of GBX 446.50 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 667.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 599.16.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

