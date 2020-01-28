Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OBE shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TSE OBE opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.08. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$4.13. The company has a market cap of $72.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post -1.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

