Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.87.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 574,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 257,214 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.