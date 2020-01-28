FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTSI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTSI opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. FTS International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

