Experian (EXPN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Experian (LON: EXPN) recently:
- 1/22/2020 – Experian was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.
- 1/22/2020 – Experian had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2020 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 1/20/2020 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/13/2020 – Experian had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2020 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 1/8/2020 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17).
LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,679 ($35.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,569.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,498.52. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a one year high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.
