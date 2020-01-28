Experian (EXPN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Experian (LON: EXPN) recently:

1/22/2020 – Experian was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

1/22/2020 – Experian had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/20/2020 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2020 – Experian had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/8/2020 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,679 ($35.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,569.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,498.52. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a one year high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

