Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several brokerages have commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
