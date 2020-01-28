Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.