Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,349,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,681,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,168,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,641 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

