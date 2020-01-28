Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Petrofac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

POFCF stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

