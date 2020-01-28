Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

