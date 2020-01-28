ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $44.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $8,807,687.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 77,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.