Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $196.75 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.11 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

