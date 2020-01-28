Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $164.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

