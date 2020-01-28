109,630 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,692,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $27,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris stock opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $140.88 and a fifty-two week high of $224.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.67.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

