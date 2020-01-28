Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $21.84 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 376,476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,265,000 after buying an additional 421,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

