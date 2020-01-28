Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 15,434 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in General Mills by 377.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in General Mills by 204,860.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in General Mills by 69.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after buying an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in General Mills by 13.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

