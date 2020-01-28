California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of AbbVie worth $315,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

