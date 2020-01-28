California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Union Pacific worth $301,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

