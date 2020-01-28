California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $296,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $684,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 913,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 798,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

