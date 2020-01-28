California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 105,189 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,189 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.84% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $298,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $25,973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,895,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,874,000 after purchasing an additional 687,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $25,293,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,070 shares of company stock worth $1,580,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.