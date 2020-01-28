California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 35,772 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.55% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $326,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,387,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,456,000 after buying an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 117.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.